Safety

Activists Seek Chemical Site Regulation

by Glenn Hess
January 28, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 4
Most Popular in Safety

A coalition of environmental and labor groups renewed its call last week for EPA to use its authority under the Clean Air Act to require chemical facilities to use safer processes and chemicals that are less toxic. The groups issued a report showing that there are 89 facilities in or near large cities that would each put more than 1 million people at risk if a chemical release were to occur. “We can’t wait for disaster to strike before we decide to make these facilities safe,” says Rick Hind, legislative director for Greenpeace USA and one of the authors of the report. EPA has not yet responded to a petition the coalition filed last year that urges new safeguards. “Now that the election is over and the President’s mandate has been renewed, we expect to hear some specifics fairly soon,” Hind tells C&EN. “We’re optimistic that something is being considered, but we have no details on what it might be.” Industry officials say a multitude of federal programs already regulate chemical plant safety and security and additional measures are unnecessary.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

