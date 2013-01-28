Allergan Purchases Drug Developer

Allergan will acquire MAP Pharmaceuticals in an all-cash transaction valued at $958 million. Originally an eye care firm, Allergan has expanded into businesses such as obesity intervention, breast enhancement, and Botox, which is both a wrinkle reducer and a treatment for chronic migraine. MAP recently submitted a New Drug Application for Levadex, an inhaled version of the migraine treatment dihydroergotamine. Allergan CEO David E. I. Pyott says his firm also plans to use MAP’s drug particle and inhalation technologies.
