Amgen Plans Antibody Plant In Singapore

Amgen plans to build a $200 million manufacturing facility in the Tuas Biomedical Park in Singapore. The project, which will take several years to complete, will expand Amgen’s manufacturing capacity for monoclonal antibodies. Construction is expected to begin later this year. “Singapore is an ideal location to further our manufacturing efforts,” says Madhu Balachandran, Amgen’s executive vice president of operations.
