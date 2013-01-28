China’s Fosun Gets Heparin Supplier

Jiangsu Wanbang Biopharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of the Chinese generic drug firm Fosun Pharma, has bought a 51% stake in heparin producer Zaozhuang Sainuokang Biochemical. The buy will help Wanbang control the quality and cost of its dosage-form heparin products. Wanbang, Fosun claims, is China’s largest formulator of injectable heparin. But without its own in-house source of heparin, Fosun notes, Wanbang faces high risks because of “lack of control of quality and cost.” FDA recalled adulterated Chinese-made heparin in 2008 after it caused at least 81 deaths in the U.S.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter