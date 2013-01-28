JSR Invests In Water Grid Company

Japan’s JSR Corp. has acquired a minority stake in Capstone Metering, a Texas-based firm developing technology to improve the efficiency of water distribution systems. As part of the deal, JSR will provide Capstone with its lithium-ion capacitor for electricity storage. Capstone is preparing to launch a wireless water meter that generates and stores its own power. The device enables water distributors to measure pressure in the pipes and to turn water flow on and off, JSR says. The technology turns drinking water distribution networks into “smart grids,” Capstone claims.
