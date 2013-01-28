Kavli, ACS Launch New Lecture Series, Name Christy Haynes Inaugural Lecturer

The Kavli Foundation and ACS have launched a new lecture series—The Kavli Foundation Emerging Leaders in Chemistry Lecture—to recognize the work of scientists younger than 40 who have attained exceptional achievements in scientific or engineering research.
Christy L. Haynes, an associate professor of chemistry at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, will deliver the inaugural lecture during the spring 2013 ACS national meeting in New Orleans. She will speak about her research on the interaction of nanoscale materials with both the human body and the environment.
“I feel excited about preparing a lecture that will be interesting to the ACS audience in the spirit of The Kavli Foundation,” Haynes says. “My research group does broad and interdisciplinary work, and I am thrilled to share the results of my students’ hard work and imaginative experimental design in the emerging field of nanoparticle toxicology.”
“The Kavli Foundation is delighted to support a series that brings attention to exceptional young researchers in chemistry,” says Fred Kavli, founder and chairman of The Kavli Foundation. “Recognizing these outstanding young chemists will inspire others and help create a vibrant future in the field.”
The Emerging Leaders lecture series will be held in conjunction with The Kavli Foundation Innovations in Chemistry Lectures, also cosponsored by The Kavli Foundation and ACS.
The foundation is an internationally recognized philanthropic organization known for its backing of basic scientific innovation. It supports the Kavli Prizes, which are awarded every two years to recognize scientists for seminal advances in astrophysics, nanoscience, and neuroscience. The new lecture series will run through 2015.
