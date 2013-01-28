Kemira Strengthens Water Polymers Line

Kemira has licensed a biocatalyst-based acrylamide manufacturing technology from Japan’s Mitsui Chemicals. The Finnish water chemistry firm says the technology produces acrylamide, a water treatment polymer building block, with less energy than the traditional copper-catalyst-based process. Separately, Kemira has completed a two-year project that increased polymer capacity across three U.S. sites by 60%.
