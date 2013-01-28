Life Technologies Buys Protein Firm

Life Technologies has acquired the privately held Dutch company BAC, which develops and sells protein purification products. BAC expands Life Technologies’ analytical testing and bioprocessing offerings for biopharmaceutical research and manufacturing. Separately, Life Technologies hired two investment firms as advisers for its annual strategic review. The move ignited speculation that the company may become a target of private equity or corporate acquirers and drove up its stock price more than 10% in one day.
