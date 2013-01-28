Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Light-Driven Flow Reaction Features Molecular Acrobatics

Cycloaddition-rearrangement sequence allows chemists to convert pyrroles to complex aziridines in multigram amounts

by Stephen K. Ritter
January 28, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

By shining ultraviolet light on solutions of alkene-substituted pyrroles, chemists have enticed the molecules to perform never-before-seen molecular acrobatics. Through a twisting and turning cycloaddition-rearrangement reaction, simple pyrroles yield complex tricyclic aziridines. The reaction could be a boon for natural product and small-molecule drug synthesis (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed., DOI: 10.1002/anie.201208892). Photochemistry is usually simple, efficient, inexpensive, and catalyst-free. Plus, in a single step it often leads to products with molecular complexity that can’t be matched without many steps in a conventional synthesis. Katie G. Maskill, Kevin I. Booker-Milburn, and coworkers at the University of Bristol, in England, found that by irradiating various N-butenylpyrroles in acetonitrile with 254-nm light they can produce batches of tricyclic aziridines in yields of up to 60%. Booker-Milburn’s group had previously developed a continuous-flow reactor for scaling up photochemical reactions. In the new work, the team used a modified version of the reactor to make the aziridines, such as the one shown, at a rate of about 1 g per hour. That scale is difficult to achieve with batch photochemical reactions.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Flow chemistry tames allenyllithium
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Blue-light special on perfluoroalkylations
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cyclopropanes built by a [1+1+1] trimerization pathway

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE