Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Metals Mining Tops Chemical Releases

by Glenn Hess
January 28, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Bureau of Land Management
Lead mining contributes to toxic releases into the environment.
Underground lead mining near Viburnum, MO in the Mark Twain National Forest. Taken June 27, 2008.
Credit: Bureau of Land Management
Lead mining contributes to toxic releases into the environment.

In 2011, 4.09 billion lb of toxic chemicals was disposed of or released into the environment by U.S. facilities, an 8% increase from 2010, according to EPA’s annual Toxics Release Inventory (TRI) report. The agency attributes the increase to a rise in land disposal at metal mines. Nearly half of 2011’s total toxic releases originated from mining of metals such as copper, lead, and gold. “In this sector, even a small change in the chemical composition of the ore being mined can lead to big changes in the amount of toxic chemicals reported nationally,” the report notes. Considering only air emissions, total toxic chemical releases in 2011 declined 8% from the previous year. Likely reasons include a shift from coal to other fuel sources and installation of control technologies at coal-fired power plants, the report says. Under the TRI program, EPA collects information on release of certain toxic chemicals to the air, water, and land, as well as on waste management and pollution prevention activities across the U.S. Data are submitted annually to the agency by facilities in 26 industry sectors.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

EPA reports decline in U.S. releases of toxic chemicals
Chemical Releases Increased In 2013
EPA Cuts Mercury In Gold Mining

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE