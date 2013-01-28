Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Nocera, Gray Named 2013 Kavli Lecturers

by Linda Wang
January 28, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Daniel G. Nocera and Harry B. Gray have been named the 2013 speakers for The Kavli Foundation Innovations in Chemistry Lecture program, sponsored by The Kavli Foundation and the American Chemical Society. The program, which was launched in 2011, addresses the urgent need for vigorous, new, outside-the-box thinking by scientists as they tackle many of the world’s mounting challenges.

Gray
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Welch Foundation
Harry Gray
Credit: Courtesy of Welch Foundation

Nocera, the Patterson Rockwood Professor of Energy in the department of chemistry and chemical biology at Harvard University, will deliver the Kavli lecture at the spring 2013 ACS national meeting in New Orleans.

Gray, the Arnold O. Beckman Professor of Chemistry at California Institute of Technology and founding director of the Beckman Institute at Caltech, will deliver the Kavli lecture at the fall 2013 ACS national meeting in Indianapolis.

Both scientists are working toward green solutions that could produce clean, inexpensive energy. Nocera has developed an “artificial leaf,” a silicon solar cell with different catalytic materials bonded onto its two sides, that produces energy from sunlight. Gray is designing solar-driven molecular machines that could store energy from the sun by splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen.

“I am delighted that ACS and The Kavli Foundation recognize energy as a primary challenge in our society and chemistry—and especially the discipline of inorganic chemistry—as a central science for providing a solution,” Nocera says.

Being chosen to deliver an ACS Kavli lecture “came as a very welcome surprise, as it gives me a terrific opportunity to pre­sent my views on the key role that I believe chemistry will play in the development of solar energy systems to power our planet in this century and beyond,” Gray says. “I am greatly honored by this lectureship, most especially because The Kavli Foundation has done so much for science worldwide through support of innovative programs and research centers.”

The Kavli Foundation Innovations in Chemistry Lecture program will run through 2013.

Announcements of ACS news may be sent to acsnews.cen@acs.org

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Blavatnik Awards to Brangwynne and Dichtel
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Kavli, ACS Launch New Lecture Series, Name Christy Haynes Inaugural Lecturer
White House Honors Scientists

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE