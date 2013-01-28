Nocera, Gray Named 2013 Kavli Lecturers

Daniel G. Nocera and Harry B. Gray have been named the 2013 speakers for The Kavli Foundation Innovations in Chemistry Lecture program, sponsored by The Kavli Foundation and the American Chemical Society. The program, which was launched in 2011, addresses the urgent need for vigorous, new, outside-the-box thinking by scientists as they tackle many of the world’s mounting challenges.
Nocera, the Patterson Rockwood Professor of Energy in the department of chemistry and chemical biology at Harvard University, will deliver the Kavli lecture at the spring 2013 ACS national meeting in New Orleans.
Gray, the Arnold O. Beckman Professor of Chemistry at California Institute of Technology and founding director of the Beckman Institute at Caltech, will deliver the Kavli lecture at the fall 2013 ACS national meeting in Indianapolis.
Both scientists are working toward green solutions that could produce clean, inexpensive energy. Nocera has developed an “artificial leaf,” a silicon solar cell with different catalytic materials bonded onto its two sides, that produces energy from sunlight. Gray is designing solar-driven molecular machines that could store energy from the sun by splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen.
“I am delighted that ACS and The Kavli Foundation recognize energy as a primary challenge in our society and chemistry—and especially the discipline of inorganic chemistry—as a central science for providing a solution,” Nocera says.
Being chosen to deliver an ACS Kavli lecture “came as a very welcome surprise, as it gives me a terrific opportunity to present my views on the key role that I believe chemistry will play in the development of solar energy systems to power our planet in this century and beyond,” Gray says. “I am greatly honored by this lectureship, most especially because The Kavli Foundation has done so much for science worldwide through support of innovative programs and research centers.”
The Kavli Foundation Innovations in Chemistry Lecture program will run through 2013.
