Richard Cramer Wins Skolnik Award

Richard D. (Dick) Cramer, senior vice president of science and chief scientific officer of Tripos, is the recipient of the 2013 Herman Skolnik Award, presented by the ACS Division of Chemical Information.
The award recognizes contributions to and achievements in the theory and practice of chemical information science and related disciplines. The prize consists of a $3,000 honorarium and a plaque.
Cramer invented the technique of comparative molecular field analysis. The CoMFA process was awarded one of the first patents in the cheminformatics and computational chemistry fields and has been the standard method for small-molecule bioactivity prediction in the pharmaceutical industry for the past 25 years.
