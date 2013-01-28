Advertisement

Business

Three Product Guides For Consumers

by Michael McCoy
January 28, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 4
[+]Enlarge
Credit: GoodGuide
GoodGuide’s logo.
Credit: GoodGuide

Guide to Healthy Cleaning: An online guide launched in 2012 that rates more than 2,000 cleaning products on a scale of A to F based on safety of ingredients and disclosure of contents. Ratings are determined by reviewing ingredients against 15 toxicity databases and various scientific and medical journals. Sponsor: Environmental Working Group

GoodGuide: A guide that rates more than 145,000 food, toy, personal care, and household products on a scale of zero to 10. About 4,300 are household cleaners assessed on ingredient health concerns, regulatory restrictions, third-party certifications, and company environmental and social performance. Sponsor: UL Environment

Eco-Scale: A household cleaner rating system launched by Whole Foods Market in 2011. The system, called the first household cleaner standard from a retailer, rates products on environmental impact, safety, efficacy, source, labeling, and animal testing. Ratings can be red, orange, yellow, or green. Sponsor: Whole Foods Market

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

