Guide to Healthy Cleaning: An online guide launched in 2012 that rates more than 2,000 cleaning products on a scale of A to F based on safety of ingredients and disclosure of contents. Ratings are determined by reviewing ingredients against 15 toxicity databases and various scientific and medical journals. Sponsor: Environmental Working Group
COVER STORY
Three Product Guides For Consumers
GoodGuide: A guide that rates more than 145,000 food, toy, personal care, and household products on a scale of zero to 10. About 4,300 are household cleaners assessed on ingredient health concerns, regulatory restrictions, third-party certifications, and company environmental and social performance. Sponsor: UL Environment
Eco-Scale: A household cleaner rating system launched by Whole Foods Market in 2011. The system, called the first household cleaner standard from a retailer, rates products on environmental impact, safety, efficacy, source, labeling, and animal testing. Ratings can be red, orange, yellow, or green. Sponsor: Whole Foods Market
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter