Waters, U.K. Agency Open Food-Safety Lab

The U.K.’s Food & Environment Research Agency and instrumentation maker Waters Corp. have opened a food-safety training lab near York, England. The facility will train scientists involved in food exports to comply with European Union food import standards. Waters provided technology and equipment for analyzing chemical contaminants and other residues in food, whereas FERA brings testing expertise and serves as the U.K.’s National Reference Laboratory. Waters and FDA opened a similar lab at the University of Maryland, College Park, in 2011.
