Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Academia

by Susan J. Ainsworth
October 7, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 40
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Baeumner
[+]Enlarge
This is a photo of Antje J. Baeumner.

Antje J . Baeumner, a professor of biological engineering at Cornell University, has accepted the position of professor and director of the Institute of Analytical Chemistry, Chemo- & Biosensors, at the University of Regensburg, in Germany. The institute is working to develop analytical devices and sensors using optical, electrochemical, mass spectrometric, radiometric, and interface biochemistry methods.

Joel R. Fried has accepted an appointment as professor and chair of the department of chemical and biomedical engineering in the College of Engineering that is a joint venture between Florida A&M University and Florida State University. Previously, he was a professor and the Wright Brothers Institute Endowed Chair in Nanomaterials in the department of chemical, materials, and biological engineering at the University of Dayton. Fried is also a professor emeritus at the University of Cincinnati.

Brett P. Giroir has become interim executive vice president of the Texas A&M Health Science Center. He will be nominated by Chancellor John Sharp to become the interim chief executive officer of the center at the next meeting of the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents. An internationally renowned physician-scientist whose work has focused on life-threatening infectious diseases, Giroir most recently served as vice chancellor of strategic initiatives at Texas A&M. Giroir currently holds appointments at the Texas A&M Health Science Center College of Medicine and the Dwight Look College of Engineering. He is also an adjunct professor in the Bush School of Government & Public Service.

Richard A. Gross, an expert in biocatalytic and chemical synthetic methods, has joined Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute as chair of the biocatalysis and metabolic engineering constellation and a professor in the chemistry and chemical biology department. Gross had been the Herman F. Mark Chair Professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering at the Polytechnic Institute of New York University.

Kamal A. Rashidhas been named director of Worcester Polytechnic Institute’s Biomanufacturing Education & Training Center (BETC), which opened this spring. He will also hold research professorships in three departments: chemical engineering, biology and biotechnology, and chemistry and biochemistry. He succeeds Irene Bern­er, the founding director of BETC, who remains a member of the center’s advisory board. Previously, Rashid had been a research professor and associate director of the Center for Integrated BioSystems at Utah State University.

Susan J. Ainsworth compiles this section. Announcements of new hires and retirements may be sent to s_ainsworth@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Barry L. Karger Medal To Matthias Mann
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Academia
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Academia

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE