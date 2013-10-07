The New Copycats
Engineering biosimilars, or near copies, of leading biologic drugs, pushes the limits of bioprocessing know-how
October 7, 2013 Cover
Volume 91, Issue 40
ACS Meeting News: Advances in semiconductor and organic light-emitting diodes could lead to more-efficient lighting
Companies from East and West brace for an era of regulatory reform
Firm hopes a move to Europe’s largest biotech community, Cambridge, will boost its anemic drug pipeline
First-time CO2 limits proposed for new coal or gas-fired plants
Electrons are accelerated in microchips at rates 10 times as high as conventional particle accelerators