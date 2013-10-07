Advertisement

October 7, 2013 Cover

Volume 91, Issue 40

Engineering biosimilars, or near copies, of leading biologic drugs, pushes the limits of bioprocessing know-how

Cover image:

Credit:

Volume 91 | Issue 40
Pharmaceuticals

The New Copycats

Engineering biosimilars, or near copies, of leading biologic drugs, pushes the limits of bioprocessing know-how

Enlightening Technologies

ACS Meeting News: Advances in semiconductor and organic light-emitting diodes could lead to more-efficient lighting

China’s Priority Changes Impact Pharmaceutical Chemicals

Companies from East and West brace for an era of regulatory reform

  • Business

    AstraZeneca’s Experiment

    Firm hopes a move to Europe’s largest biotech community, Cambridge, will boost its anemic drug pipeline

  • Environment

    EPA Tries Capping Power Plant Carbon

    First-time CO2 limits proposed for new coal or gas-fired plants

Science Concentrates

Physical Chemistry

Laser-Driven Chip Points To Mini Particle Accelerator

Electrons are accelerated in microchips at rates 10 times as high as conventional particle accelerators

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS CAREER TIPS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

A Chiral Anniversary And Other Discoveries In Wine Science

 

Job listings

