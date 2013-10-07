Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Allosteric Control Enables Methicillin Resistance

Ligands, including an antibiotic, control access to the active site of a key methicillin-resistant bacterial protein

by Celia Henry Arnaud
October 7, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 40
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA
Binding of the antibiotic ceftaroline (red) to the allosteric binding domain (yellow) of PBP2a opens the transpeptidase domain (blue), allowing access to the active site by a second ceftaroline molecule.
A space-filling model of a protein. The top half or so is blue, with a little red structure embedded in it. The bottom half is yellow, also with a red structure embedded in it.
Credit: Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA
Binding of the antibiotic ceftaroline (red) to the allosteric binding domain (yellow) of PBP2a opens the transpeptidase domain (blue), allowing access to the active site by a second ceftaroline molecule.

Penicillin binding proteins (PBPs) catalyze two reactions that are needed to form bacterial cell walls. β-Lactam antibiotics shut down one of these reactions by irreversibly acylating a serine unit in a protein’s active site. Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, or MRSA, expresses a form of this protein, PBP2a, that is resistant to β-lactams. Shahriar Mobashery of the University of Notre Dame, Juan A. Hermoso of the Spanish National Research Council, and coworkers now report that an allosteric binding site controls access to PBP2a’s active site for both its natural substrate and β-lactam antibiotics (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 2013, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1300118110). When the allosteric site is occupied, the enzyme undergoes a conformational change that opens the active site 60 Å away, which is considered a long distance for a protein allosteric effect. X-ray crystallography structures reveal that muramic acid, peptidoglycan from the cell wall, and the β-lactam antibiotic ceftaroline can all serve as allosteric ligands. For example, when one ceftaroline molecule binds, it paves the way for a second molecule to inactivate the enzyme. The ability of an antibiotic to open the active site suggests a new route for structure-based drug design.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Probe binds zinc in antibiotic-resistance enzyme
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Potential tuberculosis fighter takes an unusual tack
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Shape-Shifting Antibiotic Resistance

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE