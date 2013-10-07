Büchele To Be Next Linde CEO

German industrial gas giant Linde has named 54-year-old Wolfgang Büchele, who currently heads Finland’s Kemira, as its next CEO. He will take over next May from Wolfgang W. Reitzle, 64, who is nearing Linde’s retirement age. Büchele has led Kemira since April 2012. He had been the head of Hungarian chemical firm BorsodChem from 2009 to 2011. Before that, he spent most of his career with BASF, where he began as a research chemist in 1987.
