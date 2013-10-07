Lawrence Aldridge has been named operational excellence manager at Precision Polymer Engineering, a Blackburn, England-based manufacturer of high-performance molded elastomer seals. In addition, Jamie Hill has joined the company as regional original equipment manufacturer sales manager for the U.K. In his previous role, Hill was sales manager for a specialty gasket and seals manufacturer.

Kwok-Keung (Amos) Au has joined FMC Corp.’s Global Peroxygens’ water treatment division as a technology applications manager focused on the North American market. Most recently, he had been the water technology development manager at Carus Corp. FMC is a diversified chemical company serving agricultural, industrial, environmental, and consumer markets globally.

Bashir Hansraj has been named global technical director at Aesica. Most recently, Hansraj was head of R&D at Catalent Pharma Solutions. In addition, Aesica has appointed Sven Thomas as a business development manager focused on Central and Eastern Europe and hired David Ross as a business development manager focused on the U.K., Ireland, and Scandinavia. Previously, Thomas was head of logistics at Aesica, and Ross was a development project planner at Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals. Aesica provides contract development and contract manufacturing services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

David Heyens has been named president of Catalent Asia-Pacific, part of Catalent Pharma Solutions. He will drive Catalent’s growth in the Asia-Pacific region, after the company’s recent expansion into China, and build on Catalent’s established regional operations in Japan, Australia, and Singapore. Heyens had been president of Catalent Softgel Technologies, a position that will now be filled by Aris Gennadios. Previously, Gennadios had been vice president and general manager of the softgel technologies business. With headquarters in Somerset, N.J., Catalent provides drug delivery technologies and pharmaceutical and biologics development services worldwide.

Paul Krauthauser has joined Aceto Corp.’s Rising Pharmaceuticals subsidiary as senior vice president of sales and marketing. Most recently, Krauthauser served as director of national accounts at Sandoz, a division of the Novartis Group. In addition, Sherri Leonard has joined the subsidiary as vice president for portfolio strategy. She had been vice president of business development and portfolio management at Orchid Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals. Aceto markets, sells, and distributes finished dosage form generics and nutraceutical products, pharmaceutical intermediates, active pharmaceutical ingredients, specialty chemicals, and agricultural protection products.

Vinay Mishra has joined Royce International as the director of technology and business development. Previously, he was director of R&D for polyurethanes at Sika Corp. Royce is a global manufacturer and supplier of epoxy resins, reactive diluents, curing agents, accelerators, and additives.

Wes Pringle has been named president of Fluke Corp. Pringle, who has been serving as president of Fluke Industrial, is now responsible for all Fluke global businesses, including Fluke Calibration, Fluke Biomedical, and Fluke Automation. Pringle succeeds Barbara Hulit, who has moved to another position within Danaher, Fluke’s parent company. Fluke produces electronic test tools used by technicians, engineers, electricians, and metrologists.

Mark Sawicki has been appointed chief business officer of Cambridge Major Laboratories. Responsible for the firm’s global sales and marketing organization, he will develop and execute growth strategies and oversee all partnership agreements. Most recently, Sawicki was global vice president for business development at CMC Biologics. Based in Germantown, Wis., Cambridge Major is a contract development and manufacturing organization.

Mike Sommer has been retained as a consultant to GlyEco. He will focus on securing feedstock for the company’s glycol recycling operations. In 2011, he founded Sommer Sales & Marketing, a firm that specializes in the purchase and sale of refinery products, used motor oils, ethylene glycol, diesel exhaust fuels, and asphalt extender. Based in Phoenix, GlyEco is a chemistry company with a patent-pending technology for recycling hazardous waste into green products.

Michel Spagnol has been appointed president and chief executive officer of Novasep. He succeeds Patrick Glaser, who after three years at Novasep in Pompey, France, has decided to return to the U.S. to become president of the company’s synthesis business unit. Spagnol joins Novasep from Shasun, where he was president and chief technology officer. Novasep provides process development services, purification equipment and turnkey processes, contract manufacturing services, and complex active molecules for the pharmaceutical, fine chemicals, food, and other industries.

Gary Strauss has become president and chief operating officer of Micro Powders. In addition, Deena Strauss Kornblau has been named CEO and executive vice president of the company. She will focus on the growth of the company and supervise its sales and marketing departments. Kornblau had been vice president and director of sales and marketing at Micro Powders. Warren Pushaw, who had been the firm’s president, will take on a new role as senior technical adviser. Micro Powders manufactures high-performance micronized wax additives.

Ramani Varanasi has been named chief business officer of Avillion. Most recently, she was vice president of business development for RXi Pharmaceuticals. Avillion is a London-based firm that focuses on clinical codevelopment of therapeutics with pharma and biotech companies.

Julian Young has joined BioResource International as its chief operating officer. Before joining the company, he served as president of Nomaco. BioResource International is an agricultural biotechnology company that uses enzymes to develop sustainable solutions for animal feed.