Cambridge Major And AAI Pharma To Merge

Cambridge Major Laboratories will merge with AAI Pharma Services to form an integrated provider of services to the drug industry. Based in Germantown, Wis., Cambridge Major manufactures pharmaceutical intermediates and active ingredients. AAI, of Wilmington, N.C., provides analytical development, materials testing, packaging, and stability services. Cambridge Major CEO Brian Scanlan says the combined company will provide customers with a full suite of services for drug development and commercialization.
