Clariant Buys Chinese Pigment Maker

Clariant has acquired the organic pigment business of Jiangsu Multicolor Fine Chemical, a pigments and chemicals producer based in Wuxi, in eastern China. Clariant has not disclosed how much it is paying for the business, but it notes that Multicolor has annual pigment sales of about $34 million. In a move related to the acquisition, Clariant will build a violet pigment plant in Zhenjiang, China, where it already operates a surfactants plant.
