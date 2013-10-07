Energy Grants Aim To Speed Development

The Department of Energy last week announced the availability of $100 million annually in funding for Energy Frontier Research Centers, which aim to speed scientific breakthroughs in generation, transmission, storage, and use of energy. DOE currently funds 46 research centers that were selected in 2009 to receive funding through July 2014. Universities, national laboratories, nonprofit organizations, and private firms are eligible to apply and are encouraged to form multidisciplinary research teams that may include partnerships with other institutions. Selection will be based on a rigorous peer review process, DOE says. Awards are expected to range from $2 million to $4 million per year per center for each of five fiscal years. Total funding for the new investment, pending congressional appropriations, is expected to be about $500 million over five years. Letters of intent to apply are due on Nov. 13, and full applications are due on Jan. 9, 2014. Award selection is expected by June 2014.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter