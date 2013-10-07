Huntsman Reducing European Surfactants

Huntsman Corp. will reorganize its European surfactants businesses, a move that could affect 250 workers but boost the company’s earnings by $20 million annually. The company says it will shutter commodity product lines and emphasize its more specialized surfactants. Huntsman is consulting with workers and local authorities about the measures, which the company aims to complete by the end of 2014.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter