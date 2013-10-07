Idaho Polysilicon Plant On The Block

A $700 million solar-grade polysilicon plant in Pocatello, Idaho, will go on the auction block on Oct. 23. The plant was built by Honolulu-based solar installation firm Hoku. It filed for bankruptcy despite a large investment from Chinese energy firm Tianwei New Energy, which had contracts to buy polysilicon from the facility. Before the plant was able to begin production, mounting debt and a swift drop in prices for polysilicon caused by polysilicon overcapacity left Hoku with huge financial liabilities.
