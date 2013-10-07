Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Education

Job Searching 2.0

by Brought to you by ACS Careers
October 7, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 40
Advertisement

Most Popular in Education

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Online job searching
Credit: Shutterstock

With so many new resources popping up on the Internet, it can be challenging to stay abreast of all the tools available to job seekers. But in this tough job market, knowing what online resources to use, and when, could help you maintain a competitive edge in your job search. Here are four online trends, tools, and resources worth familiarizing yourself with:

TWEETING. Using the social networking site Twitter to post a tweet, or a short message containing 140 characters or fewer, has become so commonplace that the word tweet was recently added to the Oxford English Dictionary. By sharing your thoughts and ideas with an online audience, tweeting can help you solidify your professional reputation, expand your network, and get your name out there. And in doing so, it may even lead to job offers.

ONLINE INTERVIEWS. The job application process moved online a long time ago, and the interview process has begun to follow suit. In addition to asking for your résumé and basic information, online applications are increasingly asking applicants to answer essay questions. Some questions found on online applications include the following:

Please summarize your past experience with (insert specific job requirement).

What are your hobbies and interests?

What would others consider to be your greatest strength?

What would others consider to be areas where you need improvement?

What do you see yourself doing two years from now?

Although this process gives you more time than in a traditional interview to contemplate and compose your answer, it also means that you will be expected to have a polished response.

INFOGRAPHICS. Not only is the information available on the Internet diverse, it is also available in many different formats. Increasingly, information is appearing as infographics, which are visual representations of complex data. When done effectively, this can be a great way to summarize a lot of information in a short amount of space. Consider ways that you can highlight your skills and expertise in an infographic.

LINKUP.COM. Tired of searching for job openings on individual websites of employers you’re interested in? LinkUp.com, which has become the job search engine of choice for many recruiters and hiring managers, indexes jobs listed on corporate websites, and it currently includes over 1.5 million jobs from more than 37,000 employers. There are no postings from temporary employment agencies, recruiters, or duplicate postings, which means that you don’t need to waste time tracking a job through multiple sources to find the actual hiring company. The listings on the site are updated automatically when the source company’s website is updated, so all search results are as accurate as the company’s own website.

LinkUp.com also allows you to set up alerts for new jobs matching your specific requirements. This is a great way to stay aware of opportunities in your field and watch for hiring trends that may impact your future career plans, such as a new skill that many employers are looking for.

If you want to stay ahead of the competition, you need to take advantage of the latest tools and techniques. Spending some time familiarizing yourself with what’s available on the Internet can help you keep your professional toolbox full of new ideas.

Get Involved In The Discussion. The ACS Career Tips column is published the first week of every month in C&EN. Post your comments, follow the discussion, and suggest topics for future columns in the Career Development section of the ACS Network (www.acs.org/network-careers).

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Make intentional changes for yourself with a SWOT analysis
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS’s career resources for chemists
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Working with recruiters

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE