Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

Laser-Driven Chip Points To Mini Particle Accelerator

Electrons are accelerated in microchips at rates 10 times as high as conventional particle accelerators

by Stu Borman
October 7, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 40
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Matt Beardsley/SLAC
In these nanofabricated silica chips, electrons can be accelerated at a rate an order of magnitude higher than in conventional particle accelerators.
Two little clear colorless boxes sit on a finger.
Credit: Matt Beardsley/SLAC
In these nanofabricated silica chips, electrons can be accelerated at a rate an order of magnitude higher than in conventional particle accelerators.

In coverage of a handheld atomic force microscope called the ezAFM in April, C&EN commented, “What’s next? An ezParticleAccelerator?” The question may not have been too far-fetched because Robert L. Byer of Stanford University and coworkers have now demonstrated a laser-driven microchip that could lead to a miniaturized particle accelerator (Nature 2013, DOI: 10.1038/nature12664). Such instruments could be accessible and inexpensive sources of attosecond tunable X-rays for medical diagnostics, biological and materials research, and industrial processing. Current accelerators use radio frequencies to speed up atomic particles and are among the largest and most expensive scientific facilities worldwide. Laser-based accelerators could be smaller and less expensive, but nobody had been able to demonstrate laser-induced particle acceleration in a microscale device. Now, the Stanford-based group has shown that pulsed infrared laser light can boost the speed of preaccelerated electrons in ridge-patterned micrometer-sized channels in silicon-based microchips. The laser acceleration is 10 times as high as that achieved by Stanford’s conventional SLAC accelerator. When optimized, such a laser system could match the accelerating power of SLAC’s 2-mile path in only about 100 feet, the researchers estimate.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
WITec
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bruker - MicroCalix
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bruker - CryoProbe Prodigy

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE