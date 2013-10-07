LyondellBasell Opens Tech Lab

LyondellBasell Industries has opened its new 70,000-sq-ft Houston Technology Center at its Channelview, Texas, site, near Houston. Employing about 80 people, the lab develops catalysts and improves process technologies to support the company’s intermediates and derivatives business. LyondellBasell shut down a similar lab in Philadelphia and moved about 22 employees to the Texas site to help support plants in Channelview, Bayport, and La Porte, Texas.
