Malvern Acquires NanoSight

Malvern Instruments has acquired nanoparticle-tracking instrument maker NanoSight for $24 million. The acquisition complements Malvern’s line of dynamic light scattering instruments, which are used by life sciences customers to characterize particle size. NanoSight, an 11-year-old venture-capital-backed firm based in Amesbury, England, had $9 million in sales last year and employs 54 people. CEO Jeremy Warren tells C&EN that Malvern “can provide us with more robust development capabilities.”
