Other Organizations

Mercedes Gorre has joined the New York Academy of Sciences as the executive director of the Blavatnik Awards for Young Scientists. Most recently, Gorre was the administrative director of the Albert & Mary Lasker Foundation, the organization best known for conferring the Lasker Awards for medical research. The Blavatnik Awards for Young Scientists are sponsored by the Blavatnik Family Foundation, with the guidance of the New York Academy of Sciences.
Rick ONeil has been named executive director for acquisition management for the Office of Naval Research (ONR). In this new role, he will manage the thousands of grants, contracts, and other transactions ONR has with research institutions and companies around the world. Previously, he was director of contracts for the National Reconnaissance Office
Susan J. Ainsworth compiles this section. Announcements of new hires and retirements may be sent to s_ainsworth@acs.org.
