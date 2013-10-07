Proterro Scales Up Photobioreactor

Proterro, a start-up firm focused on making sugar for biobased fuels and chemicals, has scaled up the design of a modular polyethylene photobioreactor and is installing the reactor at a pilot plant in Florida. Patented cyanobacteria inside the plastic cylinder generate a fermentation-ready sugar stream on a diet of water, carbon dioxide, and sunshine. The firm expects to produce sugar at around 5 cents per lb, much lower than the current market price of about 18 cents per lb.
