Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Study Warns Of Fracking Water Contaminants

by Jeff Johnson
October 7, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 40
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Duke University researchers have found elevated levels of radioactivity, salts, and metals in water and sediments in a western Pennsylvania creek where treated water from oil and gas operations is discharged. The discharge is from a brine treatment facility that processes shale natural gas wastewater from hydraulic fracturing operations (Environ. Sci. Technol. 2013, DOI: 10.1021/es402165b). The researchers found radium levels in sediments downstream of the treatment facility to be about 200 times as high as those in sediments upstream of the plant. The report noted that radiation levels in the water discharge were within legal industrial limits. However, the researchers said radium levels concentrated in sediments near the plant’s outfall would be acceptable only at a licensed radioactive disposal facility. Earlier research found that fracking wastewater in the Marcellus Shale region, where the creek is located, is usually high in salinity and radioactivity. Gas industry officials note that Pennsylvania public water treatment plants voluntarily stopped receiving wastewater from fracking operations in 2011, but private companies in the area still accept such wastewater.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE