Safety

U.S. Transport System Needs Modernization

by Glenn Hess
October 7, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 40
Congress should invest in infrastructure improvements to the U.S. transportation framework because it is old and decaying, a chemical industry official told a special panel of the House of Representatives Transportation & Infrastructure Committee last week. “Highways, bridges, ports, locks, and dams are in need of repair, improvement, or replacement,” said F. Edmond Johnston III, sustainability manager at DuPont. “This includes dredging to maintain the use of ports and navigable waterways to keep these vital routes open for business,” he added. Rep. John J. Duncan Jr. (R-Tenn.) and other leaders in the Republican-led House say they intend to address problems stemming from an aging transportation network. “For manufacturing and agriculture businesses to be successful and remain competitive with international competitors, we must maintain and improve our infrastructure to keep pace with growth in these sectors,” Duncan said. The full transportation committee is expected to consider the freight panel’s recommendations later this year when it begins drafting legislation aimed at improving the shipment of goods across the country’s transportation network.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

