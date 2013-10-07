Advertisement

Materials

Vincent Rotello Named Editor Of Bioconjugate Chemistry

by Susan J. Ainsworth
October 7, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 40
Rotello
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Vincent M. Rotello
This is a photo of Vincent M. Rotello.
Credit: Courtesy of Vincent M. Rotello

The next editor-in-chief of the American Chemical Society journal Bioconjugate Chemistry will be Vincent M. Rotello, a professor of chemistry with an appointment in the molecular and cellular biology program at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

Bioconjugate Chemistry publishes research on the joining of different molecular functions by chemical or biological means. Its coverage includes the conjugation of antibodies, nucleic acids, lipids, carbohydrates, or other biologically active molecules and their analogs with any molecular groups that add useful properties. ACS, which also publishes C&EN, made the announcement last month.

Rotello will begin his editorship in January 2014, succeeding founding editor-in-chief Claude F. Meares, a professor emeritus of chemistry at the University of California, Davis. Meares has been editor of the journal since 1990.

“We’re delighted that Dr. Rotello, who has staunchly supported the American Chemical Society by authoring in and reviewing for many ACS journals, assumes the leadership of Bioconjugate Chemistry from founding editor Dr. Claude F. Meares,” says Susan King, senior vice president of the ACS Journals Publishing Group.

King offers thanks to Meares, “who, during his tenure, shaped a unique publication focused on all aspects of conjugation chemistry, making Bioconjugate Chemistry a leader in its field.”

In his research, Rotello focuses on biological applications of nanoparticles. He holds a B.S. from the Illinois Institute of Technology and a Ph.D. from Yale University in natural products synthesis.

