Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Evidence Of Water Near Dead Star

Spectroscopic analysis reveals water-containing rocky material near white dwarf

by
October 14, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 41
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Mark A. Garlick/ space-art.co.uk
An artist’s impression of a rocky body being ripped apart by the gravity of a white dwarf, the burned-out remnants of Sun-like stars.
An artist’s impression of a rocky body being ripped apart by the gravity of a white dwarf, the burned-out remnants of Sun-like stars.
Credit: Mark A. Garlick/ space-art.co.uk
An artist’s impression of a rocky body being ripped apart by the gravity of a white dwarf, the burned-out remnants of Sun-like stars.

Astronomers have found extrasolar rocky bodies that could harbor water, but until now, chemical evidence of water’s presence has been lacking. Analysis of rocky debris surrounding a burned-out star has provided that evidence (Science 2013, DOI: 10.1126/science.1239447). The disk of debris around the white dwarf GD 61 contains remnants of a planetlike body ripped apart by the star’s gravity. From an estimate of oxygen’s abundance in the debris, researchers can infer water’s presence. Astronomer Jay Farihi of the University of Cambridge and coworkers measured oxygen’s and other elements’ spectral lines emanating from the vicinity of GD 61 with the Hubble Space Telescope and instruments at the W. M. Keck Observatory, in Hawaii. Plugging these data into white dwarf atmosphere models yielded elemental abundances. Carbon and metals, which react with oxygen to form CO2 and metal oxides, were present, the researchers found, but not at high enough levels to account for oxygen’s abundance. The remaining oxygen likely exists in water, the researchers conclude. The findings suggest that rocky bodies can retain water after stars like the sun swell into red giants and then burn out, forming white dwarfs.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Asteroid Ryugu is dark and dry
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Glassy Deposits Detected On Mars
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mercury’s Surface Darkened By Carbon Coating

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE