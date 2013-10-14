Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

09141-cover1-SimmonsLabcxd.jpg
09141-cover1-SimmonsLabcxd.jpg
October 14, 2013 Cover

Volume 91, Issue 41

Predictive Models for hazards and exposure improve, but gaps remain

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 91 | Issue 41
Consumer Safety

Getting Real About Chemical Risks

Predictive Models for hazards and exposure improve, but gaps remain

Diving Deeper Into Souring Oceans

Research shows the effects of acidification on life are more complex than previously thought

A Triumphant Trio

Chinese scientists who studied together two decades ago in Shanghai enjoy great success in U.S. drug discovery

  • Synthesis

    Reagent Retailers Catalog Academics’ Hit Compounds

    For researchers, creating chemicals that become commercially available is deeply satisfying, if not terribly lucrative

  • Business

    Seeds Of A Castor Oil Revival

    Chemical makers, auto industry customers embrace the renewable raw material

  • Safety

    Tank Car Travails

    Regulators mull new safeguards for railcars that carry liquid hazardous materials

Science Concentrates

image name
Pharmaceuticals

Shoring Up Drug Linkages

Methylsulfonylphenyloxadiazole compounds are selective for cysteine residues and last longer than maleimide counterparts

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Elemental Legos, Functional Fingernails

 

