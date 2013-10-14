Getting Real About Chemical Risks
Predictive Models for hazards and exposure improve, but gaps remain
October 14, 2013 Cover
Volume 91, Issue 41
Research shows the effects of acidification on life are more complex than previously thought
Chinese scientists who studied together two decades ago in Shanghai enjoy great success in U.S. drug discovery
For researchers, creating chemicals that become commercially available is deeply satisfying, if not terribly lucrative
Chemical makers, auto industry customers embrace the renewable raw material
Regulators mull new safeguards for railcars that carry liquid hazardous materials
Methylsulfonylphenyloxadiazole compounds are selective for cysteine residues and last longer than maleimide counterparts