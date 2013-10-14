FMC Boosts Presence In Crop Biologics

FMC Corp. has struck two deals to increase its role in the biological crop protection market. The specialty chemical company has acquired the Center for Agricultural & Environmental Biosolutions from RTI International, a research institute. RTI set up the center in 2011 to develop microbes that interact beneficially with plants. The center’s scientists and facility in Research Triangle Park, N.C., will become part of FMC’s R&D network. Separately, FMC has formed an alliance with Chr. Hansen, a Danish cultures and enzymes company, aimed at developing biological crop protection products.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter