Kelco Adds Pectin Capacity In Denmark

Food ingredients maker CP Kelco will spend more than $10 million to expand its pectin plant in Lille Skensved, Denmark. The plant produces amidated grades of the fruit extract for use in low-sugar jams, yogurt fruits, and bakery glazes. Kelco says the facility is the world’s largest producer of pectin. In June, the company announced plans to expand its Brazilian pectin plant by 30%. Separately, DSM has finalized the acquisition of a 19% stake in Chinese pectin producer Yantai Andre Pectin, bringing its ownership to 29%. DSM says Andre is the only large pectin maker in China.
