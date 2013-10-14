NYC Drug Discovery Institute Launches

The Tri-Institutional Therapeutics Discovery Institute, a collaboration among three New York City-based academic centers, has launched with $20 million in philanthropic funding. The partnership among Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, Rockefeller University, and Weill Cornell Medical College brings together experts in medicinal chemistry, compound screening, and drug development. Medicinal chemistry will take place at labs that are set to open in January at Weill Cornell. The nonprofit institute has partnered with Takeda Pharmaceutical to develop small-molecule drugs.
