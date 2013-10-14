Spectro, TA Buy Instrument Firms

Scientific instrument makers Spectro and TA Instruments have separately made acquisitions. Spectro, a maker of fuel and oil analysis instruments, has purchased Wilks Enterprise, a Norwalk, Conn.-based maker of mid-infrared analyzers for biofuel, petrochemical, and environmental measurement. TA Instruments, the thermal analysis and rheology measurements unit of Waters, has acquired Scarabaeus, a German maker of polymer analysis instruments and software.
