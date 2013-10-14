Tata To Close U.K. Soda Ash Facility

Another European soda ash plant is closing. Tata Chemicals has proposed closing its soda ash and calcium chloride plants in Winnington, England, while expanding its sodium bicarbonate plant at the site. Its soda ash and bicarbonate plants in Lostock, England, will remain open. The company says 220 employees will be affected by the move, which it blames on high energy prices. In June, Solvay announced it will close a soda ash plant in Portugal and reduce output in Italy.
