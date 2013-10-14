Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Two Drugs Can Be Better Than One

Study reveals that one diabetes drug’s side effects can be mitigated by a second drug

by Stu Borman
October 14, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 41
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

Two drugs can be better than one when one counteracts the other’s side effects. A recent study shows a way to predict molecular interactions that make this possible. Ravi Iyengar of Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and coworkers also determined that side effects of tens of thousands of other drugs might be mitigated in a similar way (Sci. Transl. Med. 2013, DOI: 10.1126/sci translmed.3006548). Their work suggests that this is a strategy drug companies might want to pursue. The researchers probed FDA’s publicly accessible database of adverse drug interactions to find drugs that might reduce the relatively high incidence of heart attacks in patients taking GlaxoSmithKline’s diabetes drug rosiglitazone. The search revealed that patients who take both rosiglitazone and another diabetes drug, Amylin Pharmaceuticals’ exenatide, experienced significantly fewer heart attacks than other rosiglitazone users. Computational modeling enabled the team to predict the biomolecular target interaction that enables exenatide to exert its mitigating effect, and they confirmed that mechanism in mouse studies. Further analysis by the group showed that more than 19,000 other drug combinations might be similarly beneficial.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE