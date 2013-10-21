Advertisement

Business

Amyris Cranks Up Farnesene In Brazil ...

by Melody M. Bomgardner
October 21, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 42
Biobased chemicals and fuels firm Amyris says its first commercial-scale facility, in Brotas, in the Brazilian state of São Paulo, has scaled up production of farnesene to all of its six fermenters. Farnesene, made from sugar, is a hydrocarbon that can be converted to diesel, jet fuel, and chemicals. In a 45-day period, Amyris says, the facility made 264,000 gal of farnesene. Hitting that production level was a condition of receiving a $60 million loan, the firm notes. Located adjacent to a sugarcane mill, the Brotas plant opened in early 2013.

