Carl Djerassi’s Search For Home

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
09142-cover-DjerassiOpenercxd.jpg
« Prev
Next »
09142-cover-DjerassiOpenercxd.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

October 21, 2013 Cover

Volume 91, Issue 42

At 90, highly celebrated chemist and author has a burning quest to belong

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 91 | Issue 42
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Profiles

Carl Djerassi’s Search For Home

At 90, highly celebrated chemist and author has a burning quest to belong

Mass Spec’s Century Of Change

Respect for mass spectrometry’s capabilities has spread from physics, to chemistry, to biology

Breaking Big

The data surge in R&D creates experiment design problems; new software is trying to handle them

  • Business

    Europe’s Biomaterial Firms Struggle To Scale Up

    Sector seeks regulation change to encourage financing for commercial plants

  • Environment

    The New King Of Fossil Fuel

    U.S. now leads the world in petroleum, natural gas production

  • Biological Chemistry

    Antidepressant Binding Findings

    Structural Biology: Four drug types bind in a similar way, but nonhuman model raises questions

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Synthesis

Plavix In A Single Step

Copper-catalyzed alpha-amination of carbonyls generates pharmaceutical agents in one step

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS CAREER TIPS

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Slithering Primates, Sloshed Salmon

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT