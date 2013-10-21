Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Carbon Capture Projects Decline

by Jeff Johnson
October 21, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 42
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Fighting climate change requires government support and market-driven policies to encourage more applications of carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) technologies, according to a report by the Global CCS Institute. The international organization, which includes some 370 governments, corporations, and research institutions, says 13 carbon dioxide capture and sequestration projects were canceled, reduced, or held up last year because of insufficient financing and government support. In all, the report says 65 large-scale CCS projects were operating in 2013, a decline from 75 a year earlier. China, the report says, is moving fastest, with 12 CCS projects, ranking second to the U.S., which has 20. Current projects are inadequate to reduce global carbon dioxide emissions, the report notes. Although CCS technology is available, there is insufficient government support to provide a business case for development and growth of CCS projects. In the U.S., CCS technologies would be required for new coal-fired power plants to meet EPA’s proposed CO2 emissions limits. Instead, this requirement would likely lead owners of new power plants to turn to natural gas, which can meet emissions limits without CCS.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE