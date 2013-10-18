Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Chemical Firms Sell Businesses In Wave Of Divestitures

Restructuring: Dow, Chemtura, and Clariant find buyers for businesses that no longer fit

by Alexander H. Tullo
October 18, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 42
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

SLUMP
[+]Enlarge
The pace of deal-making slowed in the first half of 2013. NOTE: Data are for announced chemical deals worth more than $50 million. SOURCE: PricewaterhouseCoopers
A bar graph shows that the number of deals has dropped in Q1 and Q2 of 2013.
The pace of deal-making slowed in the first half of 2013. NOTE: Data are for announced chemical deals worth more than $50 million. SOURCE: PricewaterhouseCoopers

After a lackluster first half, the chemical industry has picked up the deal-making pace. As part of the activity, three companies have signed agreements to divest businesses that don’t align with their corporate goals.

In recent days, Dow Chemical agreed to sell its polypropylene catalyst division to W.R. Grace, Chemtura said it will sell its consumer products business to KIK Custom Products, and Clariant signed a deal to sell its detergents and intermediates business to International Chemical Investors Group (ICIG).

The catalyst unit, which Dow acquired with its 2001 purchase of Union Carbide, is going for $500 million. The deal includes its Unipol polypropylene technology and a polypropylene catalyst business. Grace will combine them with its existing polyolefin catalyst operation.

Chemtura is selling its cleaning products business, which includes swimming pool chemicals and household cleaners, to Canada’s KIK for $315 million. The unit had operating profits of $30 million on $433 million in sales last year.

Chemtura is also seeking to sell its agricultural chemical business, which makes fungicides, insecticides, and herbicides and earned $77 million on $435 million in sales during the past 12 months. The company says it wants to focus on core businesses such as brominated, organometallic, and urethane chemicals.

Meanwhile, Clariant’s detergents and intermediates business, which operates primarily in France and Germany, is being sold for $64 million. ICIG says the business will go well with the hydrotropes and sulfonation business of its Nease Corp. subsidiary.

After a slow start to 2013, the number of chemical deals is on the rise, says Christopher D. Cerimele of the investment banking firm Grace Matthews. “In general, there is a fair amount of housecleaning going on by big chemical companies.”

Cerimele sees a seller’s market for such businesses. Financing is readily available for private-equity buyers, and the balance sheets at strategic buyers are strong. “Companies are taking advantage of this and pruning their portfolios,” he says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Evonik advances divestment program
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Evonik to sell performance materials businesses
Ineos to buy Ashland businesses

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE