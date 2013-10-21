Companies Add To Technical Prowess

MWV Specialty Chemicals will build a $9.3 million innovation center across the street from its R&D labs in Charleston, S.C. MWV, part of the packaging firm MeadWestvaco, says the center will employ 25 scientists and engineers who will develop pine chemicals, activated carbon, and other MWV products for oil-field, asphalt, and auto markets. Separately, Emery Oleochemicals has opened a technical development center in Loxstedt, Germany, to serve its green polymer additives business.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter