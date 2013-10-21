... As Country Gets Styrenics Venture

Brazilian chemical maker Braskem and Styrolution, a joint venture between Ineos and BASF, plan to build a 100,000-metric-ton-per-year plant in Brazil that will make acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene and styrene-acrylonitrile polymers. Styrolution will own 70% of the plant and Braskem the remaining 30%. The companies anticipate beginning construction in 2015 and completing it in 2017. The plant will be South America’s only maker of the polymers, the partners say, although local firms Videolar and Unigel have also revealed plans for ABS plants in Brazil.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter