Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Frequency Combs Rev Up Imaging

Method enables CARS to acquire individual spectra in as few as 15 microseconds

by Celia Henry Arnaud
October 21, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 42
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

For label-free, nondestructive imaging of complex systems, such as biological samples, coherent anti-Stokes Raman spectroscopy (CARS) is a popular technique. A serious drawback of CARS for such imaging applications, however, is its slow spectral acquisition speed. To improve this and spectral resolution in CARS microscopy, Takuro Ideguchi at the Max Planck Institute for Quantum Optics, in Germany, and coworkers devised a technique using laser frequency combs (Nature 2013, DOI: 10.1038/nature12607). Frequency combs are trains of laser pulses that are used to precisely control the frequency of light. Ideguchi and coworkers used two frequency combs that are slightly offset in frequency to rapidly generate CARS interferograms that can be converted via Fourier transformation to a CARS spectrum. The researchers were able to acquire CARS spectra in as few as 15 microseconds. In a demonstration, the team used the method to acquire CARS images of a capillary plate with holes filled with a mixture of hexafluorobenzene, nitrobenzene, nitromethane, and toluene. The work “is significant for CARS microscopy, where image acquisition speed is the single most important experimental parameter,” says CARS expert Eric O. Potma of the University of California, Irvine. “The beauty is that such fast acquisition times were obtained with a single optical detector, which is the preferred detection approach in CARS imaging applications.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New type of Raman microscopy reported
Combining IR and Raman spectroscopy in 1 instrument
Speeding Up CARS

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE