Funding Mushrooms For Ecovative Design

Sustainable materials start-up Ecovative Design has raised $2.6 million from undisclosed investors. Previous investors include 3M New Ventures. Ecovative, based in Green Island, N.Y., makes biodegradable packaging material, designed to replace expanded polystyrene, from fungal mycelium and agricultural waste including stalks and seed husks. Last year, packaging giant Sealed Air licensed the firm’s technology for use in North America and Europe.
