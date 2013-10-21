Morley Medal Seeks Applicants

The ACS Cleveland Section is seeking nominations for the Morley Medal, which recognizes significant contributions to chemistry through achievements in research, teaching, engineering, research administration and public service, outstanding service to humanity, or industrial progress. The medal includes an honorarium of $2,000.
Nominations should include a letter highlighting the significant contributions of the candidate and a curriculum vitae listing the candidate’s education, professional experience and activities, awards and honors, offices held, and details of significant contributions.
The nomination packet should also include a representative list of references to the candidate’s important contributions, an evaluation of the significance of these achievements, and a list of the nominee’s most noteworthy publications and patents. Strong seconding letters are suggested. Specific reference to every publication or patent is neither required nor encouraged.
Nominations can be made by any member of ACS, the Royal Society of Chemistry, or the Chemical Institute of Canada. The area of eligibility includes those parts of the U.S. and Canada within about 250 miles of Cleveland. The contributions for which the award is given should have been made by the awardee while a resident of this area, or if a major contribution was made elsewhere, the nominee should have continued to make contributions while a resident of this area.
Nominations should be sent, preferably by e-mail, to Mark J. Waner, chair of the Cleveland Section Morley Medal Committee, at mwaner@jcu.edu or by mail to Department of Chemistry, John Carroll University, University Heights, OH 44118. The deadline for receipt of nominations is Dec. 13.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter